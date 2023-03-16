Man who stabbed female friend to death in Hyderabad remanded

HYDERABAD: A man who brutally killed a young woman in the Kohsar area of Latifabad earlier this week was remanded in police custody for seven days on Wednesday. The suspect, Ghayyur Abbas Kaliar, who was arrested at his home in Wahdat Colony on Tuesday, was brought to the court of a civil judge and judicial magistrate amid tight security. In order to identify and arrest the co-accused named in the case, the investigating officer requested the court to hand over Kaliar to police on physical remand for 14 days. However, the court gave the accused to airport police custody on physical remand for seven days. At around 11pm on Monday, the suspect had stabbed Iqra Mashori after she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him. A video of the horrific incident went viral on social media, showing the injured victim lying on the ground and crying for help as onlookers ask who has done this to her. Responding to information from residents, police attended the scene and took her to the Bhittai Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim was a resident of Wahdat Colony of the Qasimabad area. Iqra’s father Khadim Hussain said that his daughter had left home at 6pm on Monday to go to a beauty parlour when Ghayyur and his accomplices kidnapped her and took her to the Kohsar area where they tried to rape her, but when they did not succeed in doing so, Ghayyur badly injured her and the suspects escaped. He appealed to Sindh IGP and the judiciary for justice and demanded that the accused be brought to justice. Police officer Aziz Ahmed Senhro told The News that Ghayyur Abbas had confessed to the crime in the statement given to the police. The investigating officer said that according to the preliminary medical report, the woman was stabbed to death, but no evidence of abuse was found.