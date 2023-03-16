MWM leadership stands firmly with Imran: Baqir Zaidi

Sindh Majlis Wahdat-ul- Muslimeen president Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi has condemned violence against political activists of Pakistan, saying the MWM leadership stands firmly with Imran Khan.
In a statement, he expressed his concerns over the current situation in the country and said he would not hesitate to make sacrifices for the supremacy of the constitution and law and the rights of the people. He warned that the enemies of Pakistan were taking advantage of the current situation.
Allama Zaidi said the goal of the ruling coalition parties is not national integrity and stability, but they are focused on political revenge. For the past ten months, the coalition government had created a serious crisis that was increasing with every passing day, re remarked.
He said the country was sinking into the mire of political and economic crises and the poor had been crushed by the high inflation, but the government had no intention to provide for the working class and pull the country out of the economic crisis. He said the parties spreading anarchy in the country had been exposed.
