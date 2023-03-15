 
Wednesday March 15, 2023
Two alleged terrorists killed in DI Khan

By Our Correspondent
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged terrorists were killed during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan early Tuesday.

An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said an operation was conducted in the limits of Dera Town. During the operation the terrorists opened fire on the CTD commandoes, which was retaliated, he said.