Khalilzad offers Islamabad advice on how to deal with political, economic, security crises

ISLAMABAD: Former US envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan Zalmay Khalilzad offered Islamabad advice on how to deal with political, economic and security crises being faced by the country.
“The sequential cannibalising of its leaders through jailing, execution, assassination, etc., is the wrong path,” Khalilzad said Tuesday on Twitter. “Arresting Imran Khan will only deepen the crisis. I urge two steps: 1. Set a date for national elections in early June to avert a meltdown.”
“Use this time for the main political parties to confront what has gone wrong and propose a specific plan to rescue and put the country on a path to stability, security and prosperity. Whichever party wins the election will have a mandate from the people on what must be done.”
