Two killed in Khuzdar IED blast

News Desk

QUETTA: Two people were killed while eight others were injured in a roadsode car explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Tuesday night.

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fahad Khosa said the car explosion took place at Sultan Road near Do Talwar Chowk.

He said that the magnetic IED was attached to the vehicle which was detonated by a remote device.

As a result of the blast, 20-year-old Naveed Shahwani and a trader named Amanullah died while eight others were injured.

The SSP also said it was suspected that the perpetrators had targeted the trader.