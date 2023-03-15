IHC stops police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped Police from the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Ch along with his counsel Ali Bukhari appeared before the court on Tuesday. Fawad Chaudhry pleaded in IHC for protective bail for the appearance in Lahore court. Chief Justice IHC Aamir Farooq accepted 14-day protective bail against a surety bond of Rs 20,000.