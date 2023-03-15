Khattak says PTI workers ready to protect Imran

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said that his party workers were ready to render any sacrifice for former prime minister Imran Khan, as he was a popular leader.

Addressing a gathering here, he alleged that the federal government was using force against the workers of the PTI. He said that the government had resorted to revengeful activities against the PTI workers.

Khattak said the government had registered over 80 cases against Imran Khan. He said that the release of the lists of the Toshakhana gifts had exposed the Sharif and Zardari families.

He said that the popularity of the PTI and Imran Khan had unnerved the rulers, who had started taking unlawful action against his party workers, who were staging peaceful protests against the government.

The PTI leader said that his party would win the next general election as it was a popular political force and the rulers could not stop from staging their peaceful protests.

He said that the rulers were afraid of facing the PTI in the electoral battle. He said the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement would face a crushing defeat in the next general election as this government had failed to overcome skyrocketing inflation.