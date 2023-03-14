Complainant against SC judge writes to PM, NA, Senate

ISLAMABAD: The complainant against Supreme Court’s Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has been asked to counter the demand being made for the removal of the judge.

Complainant Mian Dawood has dispatched letters to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for voicing the issue on the floor of the house regarding the matter in the interest of justice and fair play.

In the letters, the complainant revealed that he came to know through reliable sources and legal fraternity that a secret message has been sent to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf seeking its direct support in favour of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi to counter the demand being made across the country for initiating misconduct proceedings against the judge.

The complainant claimed that it also came to his knowledge through the sources the PTI leadership has been requested to condemn the instant misconduct complaint filed against the sitting judge of the apex court in the garb of independence of the judiciary during its public meetings and press conferences.

“In the prevailing situation, Parliament is the only institution that could raise the voice for the protection of rights of the people and the dignity of the judiciary,” the complainant wrote. He requested the prime minister, Senate chairman, and NA speaker to raise the issue in the National Assembly and Senate regarding the move being made to press the misconduct complaint filed against the sitting judge of the Supreme Court and the contacts made to a political party seeking its support in favour of the judge.

He informed them that he had filed a misconduct complaint against the judge in the Supreme Judicial Council on February 23, adding that the Pakistan Bar Council and others had also filed misconduct complaints against the said judge.

He informed them that despite some three weeks having passed since the instant misconduct complaint was filed with the Supreme Judicial Council, no legal proceedings have been initiated so far, which is not only against the law but also strengthens the impression of suppressing the instant misconduct complaint as well.