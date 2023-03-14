JCP meeting called for appointing 9 judges to SHC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on March 16 for deliberation over appointment of Additional Judges in Sindh High Court (SHC).

Earlier, SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has recommended nine names, including one female, for their appointment as additional judges. It was learnt that CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial has convened the meeting of JCP on March 16 for consideration of nine names, nominated for their appointment as additional judges at SHC. At present 29 judges are working while the total strength of judges in the SHC is 40.