Another FIR against Imran for concealing Zille Shah death

LAHORE: Another FIR [first information report] was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders “for concealing facts about the death of party worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah”, on Monday.
The case was registered by Sarwar Road police station on the report of investigation officer. According to the FIR text, police registered the case on the basis of statements of the accused, who had shifted Ali Bilal to hospital. The clauses of traffic incident and concealment of evidence and facts had been included in the case. It was mentioned in the text that a speeding vehicle hit Zille Shah while he was going on road. He was shifted to Services Hospital in an injured condition and he breathed his last at the hospital.
