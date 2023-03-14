Iran insists prisoner swap agreed despite US denial

TEHRAN: Iran insisted on Monday that it had reached a prisoner exchange deal with arch foe the United States, a day after Washington denied the claim as “an especially cruel lie”.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said “a written agreement exists on the issue of US prisoners” and that it could be implemented if the American side takes a “realistic approach”.

Three US citizens are among at least 16 Western passport holders now detained in Iran on various charges. Most hold dual nationality, which Iran does not recognise. The United States and the Islamic republic do not engage in direct negotiations but communicate through mediators.

Kanani said such talks had led to an agreement a year ago, speaking in his weekly press conference in Tehran. “In March 2022, a written agreement was reached in this regard, which was also signed by the official representative of the US government,” he said.