Polio-disabled man stabbed to death by father, brother over land dispute

A polio-disabled man was killed in a stabbing attack by his father and brother over a land dispute in Baldia Town on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, 35-year-old Riasat’s father and brother had visited him with the intention of pressuring him to sell the family home. When Riasat, who was a labourer, refused, an argument ensued and quickly turned violent. The two men then attacked Riasat with a dagger, stabbing him multiple times and causing him serious injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Civil Hospital Karachi. The deceased has left behind a widow and two children.