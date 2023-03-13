Man accused of abducting woman ‘kidnapped’

NOWSHERA: The relatives and local residents staged rallies and blocked roads after the dwellers in Inzari in Nizampur area allegedly kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday.

The local residents said that the kidnapped man

was involved in the abduction of a woman and then selling her in Dera Ismail Khan.

The relatives and local residents took to the roads and blocked the Khairabad-Nizampur road and Khan Kahi Chowk for vehicular traffic for several hours.

However, the kidnappee could not be recovered despite the passage of two days after the kidnapping.

The enraged protesters also hit with sticks and pelted stones at the police vehicles while cops sustained injuries when they rushed to the spot for launching a search operation.

The police arrested eight accused, including a woman, during the search in the area and registered a case against 53 persons.

A police vehicle and a car were badly damaged in the clashes while the protesters also tried to forcibly get release of the arrested persons.

District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood said that a woman named Safia had gone missing some one month ago for which one Hamid Ali was accused to have kidnapped her and sold her in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that the relatives and residents accused Hamid Ali for kidnapping and selling the woman three times, which infuriated them.

He said the relatives and residents took the extreme step after the woman came back home from Dera Ismail Khan and narrated her ordeals to the family.

Meanwhile, the brother of kidnapped man Abdul Samad has nominated

Jamil Khan, Shah Jamil, Samiullah and a woman Zarin Bibi for kidnapping his brother.

The local religious scholar Mufti Gohar was also accused of having made announcements on loudspeakers to provoke residents against police raids and arrest of the accused.