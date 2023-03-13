ANP leader mocks Imran

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali on Sunday said the one, who was blaming the US for the regime change conspiracy to fool the nation, was begging Washington to help him become the prime minister again.
A press release said that he was reacting to the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan with a US congressman. He said that Imran Khan was begging the US to help him become the prime minister.
Aimal said that Imran Khan stood exposed as he was begging the US to come to power again.
