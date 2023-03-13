No letup in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE: Overcharging continued ranging from a roadside donkey cart vendor to a departmental and super store of various local and international brands. These stores place deputy commissioner pricing counters where the worst quality items are being sold which even not consumable for the animals. Further, on regular shelves, the prices are almost doubled of the official rates but there is no check on them.

The district management has failed to control the prices of essential items and implementation of the official rates while the prices of almost all vegetables is again in increasing trend. The price of chicken reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs403-411 per kg, sold at Rs450-460 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs617 per kg, and sold at Rs650-800 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40-45 per kg, B-Grade at Rs35-38 per kg, C-grade at Rs30-33 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-60 per kg. The price of onion A-grade reduced by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs120-129 kg, sold at Rs150-170 per kg, B-grade at Rs100-108 per kg, sold at Rs130-140 per kg, and C-grade at Rs88-96 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, and C-grade, fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, B&C sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of garlic local reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs265-275 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs330-340, sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs630-650 per kg, sold at Rs800 per kg. Cucumber Farm unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Bitter gourd reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price both of Spinach farm and local fixed at Rs20-21 and 30-32 per kg, sold at Rs35-40 per kg.

Zucchini Farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, and Zucchini long at fixed at 35-37 per kg, both sold at Rs60-100 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Sweet pumpkin price increased, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Pea price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs74-300 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-280 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of banana special increased by Rs25 per dozen, fixed at Rs290-300 per dozen, sold at Rs450 per dozen, A-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs250-300 per dozen, and B-category by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs120-125 per dozen, sold at Rs180-220 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs120-150 per dozen.

Guava was price further increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs305-315 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, pomegranate bedana by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs630-650 per kg, sold at Rs800-1,200 per kg.

Musami price was at Rs95-160 per dozen, sold at Rs300-350 per dozen.

Strawberry price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs120-265 per kg, sold at Rs280-350 per kg.

Melon was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-170 per kg, sold at Rs140-250 per kg.