A world of hate

With two days to go for the first International Day Against Islamophobia, to be observed under the UN around the world, it is time to think about what can be done to end the rising Islamophobia which has a daily effect on Muslims, specifically those living outside their home countries. At an event held at the UN headquarters in New York to highlight the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which will be observed on March 15, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has proposed a special envoy to deal with the issue of hatred against Muslims, as well as laws that ban hate speech and attacks on holy sites or the burning of sacred literature. These are all solid proposals, but more has to be done to change the attitudes and views prevailing notably across the Western world.

The day to mark Islamophobia was proposed in 2020 by former prime minister Imran Khan backed by the Organization of Islamic Conference. Since then, it has been taken up by the UN and efforts made to make the day a focal point in countries around the world and bring people together against crime directed against Muslims on the basis of their belief. The date – March 15 – has been chosen to mark the day when a mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand was attacked. The likes of Trump, Marie le Pen in France, Viktor Orban in Hungary and Nigel Farage in Britain are only a symptom of a deeper disease. Islamophobia is rampant in the West and has been long before even 9/11. From the Hollywood portrayal of Muslims only as terrorists to the never-ending Western aggression in the Middle East, there was a reason why space was created for militant outfits like Al-Qaeda and the IS exist and attract so many people willing to give their lives to fight the West.

There are studies which show that apart from violent attacks, discrimination against Muslims in other ways continues on a virtually daily basis, including bans on the wearing of the hijab or other restrictions on Muslims and religious practices. Research has shown that crimes against Muslims are often underrated and, while violence does occur in Muslim countries, Muslim-led governments often make every effort to attempt to combat it. There is other data out there which needs to be put into more organized form so we may know what steps can be taken to make the world more aware of violence against Muslims, and how it can be stopped in a day and age when people across the globe must learn to respect each other, regardless of race, religion, gender, ethnicity or other factors. A conversation about Islamophobia, where the West listens to the voices of Muslims it has treated so badly, needs to begin and it needs to be heard not just in the corridors of power but by all those who have fallen for demagoguery against Muslims and allowed their irrational fear to cloud their judgement.