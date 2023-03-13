Three killed in Nawabshah accident

SUKKUR: Three people, including a man and his two daughters, were killed and three others were injured in a road accident in district Nawabshah on Sunday.
The incident took place when a collision between a dumper and car took place at Kazi Ahmed National Highway in Nawabshah that killed three people on the spot and injured two others. The deceased were identified as Abdul Hafeez Khoso, his daughters Hareem and Mahavish, while the injured belonging to the same family included his wife and children. Police shifted the deceased and the injured persons to Peoples Medical Civil Hospital Larkana and arrested the dumper’s driver.
