Khurram Dastgir meets Iranian energy minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Sunday met his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian in Tehran.
During the meeting, mutual areas of interest were discussed, said a press release.
The Iranian minister appreciated the authorities of Pakistan for the construction of transmission line to import electricity from Iran to Gwadar on fast pace.
He also expressed his interest to initiate more electricity projects with Pakistan. Khurram Dastgir thanked his counterpart for extending his cooperation in the energy field.
