77 new cases reported: Rapid Covid tests to be carried out at airports

ISLAMABAD: The government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services (BHSs) in country to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19 in the country in wake of sudden increase in coronavirus cases.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, while talking to The News here on Sunday, said that the surveillance system at all entry points of the country, including airports, has been activated in view of the development.

He reminded that rapid tests and screening of passengers would be carried out at all airports.

The health officials on Sunday said that 77 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.38 percent while 13 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,565 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Patel said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid give ear to rumours. He said that the coronavirus case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister said.

He said that the BHSs was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant, including BF.7 in the country.