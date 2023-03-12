Over 52,000 inmates to be screened

LAHORE : Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Ali Jan Khan has said that more than 52,000 inmates will be screened under the Integrated Screening Programme which is being initiated in 43 jails of Punjab from March 13, 2023 (tomorrow).

“The screening will contain TB, Hepatitis B&C, asthma, diabetes, obesity and pregnancy,” he said this while addressing the 11th CEOs Health and Medical Superintendents Conference held here on Saturday.

CEOs, MSs besides, Secretary Health South Punjab M Iqbal, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, DG Drug Control and PDs of all vertical programmes attended the 11th CEOs Health and Medical Superintendents Conference.

Secretary PSHD said that under the Anaesthesia Management System with the collaboration of the Specialised Healthcare Department, medical officers of DHQ and THQ hospitals were given two-month anesthesia training phase-wise to overcome shortage of anesthetists. The doctors completing anesthesia training would be given Rs5000 remuneration in addition to their salary for conducting each surgery. Ali Jan Khan while deploring the poor state of flexes displaying in the hospitals, asked the MSs to install at the proper place to keep the environment clean. He directed that all bio-medical equipments be made functional by March 25 at all cost.