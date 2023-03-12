Our right to breathe

Pakistani cities have consistently been finding themselves in the list of the most-polluted cities, sometimes topping the list – with a blue sky becoming almost a rarity in the larger cities in the country. The government has now finally decided to pay urgent attention to this problem and has approved the country’s first-ever National Clean Air Policy (NCAP) to tackle the rising threat of air pollution. Data shared at the meeting shows how important it is to have a coherent plan to build a healthier Pakistan. In 2019, air pollution caused at least 235,000 premature deaths. Overall, this environmental problem has reduced average life expectancy by at least 2.7 per cent. Every year, schools in Punjab have to be closed down as the lingering smog poses a threat to the lives of school-going children. It is also true that children are more at risk of developing serious health issues, created by prolonged exposure to air pollution. Not only does their cognitive development take a toll, they also stand at the risk of contracting life-long lung diseases.

The Ministry of Climate Change will work closely on the plan, which will be reviewed every five years and updated if needed. All of this is commendable. But analysts will now need to closely monitor to what extent the plan is implemented and if authorities succeed in taking action against people responsible for air pollution. Only recently, there were disturbing reports from Karachi’s Kemari area where at least 16 children and three adults died after inhaling toxic gas. Although the environmental agency ruled out the possibility of toxic gas inhalation, many experts believe that fumes from unregulated factories situated in residential areas are the main cause of air pollution. At present, authorities have identified five sectors responsible for air pollution: industry, transport, residential, waste, and agriculture. It is believed that some interventions in these sectors could help bring down pollution significantly.

It is important to understand that improvements can only be made if the government includes people in its venture. Strict regulations, especially relating to industries, should be enforced to keep a check on pollution-producing industries and other sectors. In the agriculture sector, stubble burning often leads to dangerous levels of air pollution in Punjab. Awareness campaigns should be raised among farmers and an alternative be provided to reduce activities that are hurting the environment at a rapidly fast pace. It is hoped that this national policy will help build a cleaner and healthier Pakistan where citizens will have access to clean and pollution-free air. All plans must be implemented rigidly, and the policy should not be kept tucked away in a folder to gather dust as happens with well-meaning initiatives in the country. There is also a need to ensure that the policy is not disrupted. There have been instances where a policy is abandoned as soon as a new government assumes office. All stakeholders should now sit together and pay undivided attention to an issue that can very soon become an emergency. The people of Pakistan have the bare minimum right to breathe in clean, non-toxic air.