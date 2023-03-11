Electric vehicles exempted from 25pc sales tax: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said that the commerce ministry held a meeting on Torkham border and removing bottlenecks to overland trade.
The minister said exports are only way out of the economic crisis and it has to be on a national priority. “Electric vehicles are exempted from an enhanced sales tax rate of 25 percent and regulatory duty to ensure clean air policy,” he added.
