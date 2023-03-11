Huzaifa, Umair move into McDonald’s Squash finals

KARACHI: Huzaifa Shahid, Ubaibullah Khan, and Umair Arif moved into the finals of the 1st McDonald’s All Pakistan Squash Championship at PSB National Coaching Centre here on Friday.
In the semifinals of under-13 category, Sindh’s Huzaifa beat Punjab’s M Reyan Sidiqui 11-2, 11-4, 11-3 and Syed M. Hussain from Punjab defeated Punjab’s M Bin Atif 11-4, 11-4, 11-4.
In the semifinals of under-15 category, Ubaibullah Khan from KP overpowered KP’s Yahya Khan 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-5 and PAF’s Noman Khan beat Sindh’s Abdul Aahad Butt 11-4, 11-5, 11-9.
In the semifinals of under-17 category, KP’s Umair Arif thrashed Sindh’s Shayan 11-3, 11-6, 11-2 and Army’s Azlan Ali won against Sindh’s M Zaman 11-4, 13-11, 3-11, 11-8.
