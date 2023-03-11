Haris sees bright future for pacer Zaman

RAWALPINDI: Haris Rauf has predicted a bright future for Zaman Khan, who bowled with pace and venom during Lahore Qalandars emphatic victory against Islamabad United in the PSL VIII match.

In a post-media talk, Haris said Zaman has the ability to bowl match-winning spells like he did against Islamabad United.

Zaman bowled over 145kph to pick key wickets of Collin Munro and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The delivery on which he dislodged Munro was something special.

“He has got pace and variety as he is capable of bowling with a real pace. Zaman has a bright future ahead of him.”

In three overs, Zaman bowled against United he picked up 2-17. “Sometimes he bowls match-winning spells or takes wickets whenever Lahore Qalandars need it badly. His spell against United was no exception.”

Haris termed Qalandars’ emphatic win against United result of the team’s unity.

“The best thing about Qalandars is that our management gives freehand to us. Our coaches just want us to play a pressure-free game.”

He also hoped that Qalandars would continue to play the way the team had done so far.

“Now when we are in the play-offs and likely to finish among the top two, I hope that we would continue playing the way we played in the PSL 8 league matches,” Haris added.