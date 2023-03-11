Marathon as part of spring festival tomorrow

LAHORE:Caretaker provincial minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Murad has said that last two days of ongoing spring festival in Lahore ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ are left. Entry into these events and celebrations is totally free.

He told that a 42km marathon race would be held in the City tomorrow (Sunday). This race is being organised after many years. There will also be a 42km long Cyclothon which will be participated by professional cyclists. A circus is also being held daily at Greater Iqbal Park for the amusement of the citizens, he added.

Ibrahim Murad told that on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan in Lahore were fully sponsored and no money was being spent on them from the public treasury.

Apart from the events, stalls of 20 food brands had been set up at Iqbal Park. Punjabi folk music shows are also being presented. A music show of famous singers is being organised every evening at the Lahore Hockey Stadium in which Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Baga and others perform.