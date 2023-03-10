Assets beyond means reference against Gen Faiz referred to NAB

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid. — Screengrab/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: A case of alleged assets beyond means against former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was referred a few weeks back to the National Accountability Bureau but the reference was returned by the Bureau.

Informed sources in the NAB confided to The News that a few weeks back, the NAB Rawalpindi office received a file, containing complete details of General Faiz’s income tax record and a two-page complaint signed by some unknown locals from Chakwal, for initiation of inquiry against the ex-DG ISI.

These sources said that DG NAB considered the file and after consultation with his seniors, the case was returned with the direction that a formal request be made to the Bureau by the authorities concerned.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also knew about what was referred to by the NAB against General Faiz and how the Bureau reacted in the past.

Now with the appointment of new NAB Chairman Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed Butt, the case is expected to be referred back to the NAB for initiation of formal proceedings against the former top spy master of the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the investigation agencies are conducting an inquiry against former ISI chief Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed and any progress about it will be shared with the media.

The interior minister did not disclose which government investigation agency is conducting an inquiry against Lt Gen (R) Faiz. He also did not specify what is being probed against the former DG ISI. Rana Sanaullah, however, said, “Only the institution can conduct General Faiz’s court martial.” He added that the General Headquarters holds the military trial, not the interior ministry.

In an interview with WeNews — a newly launched social media platform — on Wednesday, PMLN’s senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz demanded the court martial of General Faiz. She alleged that Faiz had played a role in destabilising the country by weakening the PMLN government for two years and supporting Imran Khan’s government for four years. Maryam stressed the need for exemplary punishment for Faiz to ensure that no one would dare play any “unconstitutional role” in the future. The same day (on Wednesday), a senior journalist and anchorperson shared on social media the response of Gen Faiz to what Maryam Nawaz said. According to the journalist, former DG ISI in response to the allegations leveled by Maryam Nawaz has reminded through text messages to him that he was merely a major general in 2017-18 and asked if a major general, while following the military discipline, could topple an elected government on his own. General Faiz is reported to have added that in the army, the decisions are made by the Army Chief only. He also said that all the verdicts (against Sharifs) were given by the courts.

From among the key members of the former establishment, the PMLN has recently focused its attack on General Faiz Hameed while sparing the former Army Chief General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Maryam was asked in the WeNews interview why she was not demanding any action against the former army chief, she said that Mian Nawaz Sharif had criticised General Bajwa when he was the COAS.