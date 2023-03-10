 
Friday March 10, 2023
National

Protest against price hike

By Our Correspondent
March 10, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people, most of them workers of various public sector departments, protested on Thursday against price hike. The demonstrators blamed the incumbent government for not increasing salaries and packages of the employees in spite of rising inflation.