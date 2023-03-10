Golden Jubilee of Constitution: Design of commemorative coin approved

ISLAMABAD: The Advisory Committee of Parliament (ACP) to oversee preparations for the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution approved the design of a commemorative coin to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution.

A meeting of the ACP was held at the Parliament House under the Convenership of Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday decided to give a task to a sub-committee to finalise the commemorative stamp and took pertinent decisions to finalise arrangements for observing the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar assured the Committee of full support from the government departments. Member Advisory Committee former Senator Farhat Ullah Babar stressed the role of media for awareness about the celebrations. He added that clear directions should be outlined for all government departments to facilitate preparations.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb informed the Committee that the ministry will take a lead role in executing a robust media campaign which will begin on 10th March 2023. MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz acknowledged the progress of the committee and suggested composing a booklet on the Constitution for children.

MNA Asiya Azeem said that programs should be aired frequently for awareness about fundamental rights ensured by the Constitution. The Committee also decided to hold frequent meetings and delegated tasks of celebrations to members of the Committee.