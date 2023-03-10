SC orders legislation for Gun and Country Club

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination to take steps for making legislation in respect of Gun and Country Club besides giving the name of the firm for the audit of the club.

A 3-member bench of the court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial — took up the case for hearing. Addressing the club member Naeem Bokhari Advocate, the chief justice remarked, “You have used harsh words against the secretary of the government. We did not expect such words from you. We cannot allow character-assassination of anyone. Such words be expunged from the miscellaneous petition.”

Bokhari told the court that he had tendered his resignation several time from the management committee. “The private company is demanding Rs65,000,00 for the audit, while the CDA is demanding Rs40 million on account of property tax. We are ready to pay the amount to the CDA but the lease of the club land be approved,” he said.

The CJP remarked that the club had collected Rs400-Rs500 million. ”The club land is owned by the CDA. The club should first make some payment to the CDA and talk of approval for lease after making payment,” said the chief justice.

Additional Attorney General told the court that the process of legislation regarding club was underway. The court adjourned the case hearing after Eid.