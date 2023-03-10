Cop among four killed, six injured in Bannu firing

BANNU: Four persons, including a police constable and a student, were killed and six others sustained injuries in firing incident outside a private school near New Vegetable Market here on Wednesday.

Police sources said a car was chasing Abdul Qadir alias Terri, a resident of Sheikhan village, when he along with a companion was going on his bike on Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan road.

They added that the bike riders were targeted by unknown occupants of the car with automatic weapons near the Naseer Petrol Pump, killing one of them and injuring another. The injured, Abdul Qadir alias Terri, fell down from the bike and tried to flee the scene.

However, the car chased Terri and the assailants then targeted him near Chakar Mandan Morr, killing him on the spot. A cop in civvies named Arifullah, a student Tufail Muhammad and Ihsanullah, a resident of Banjalnoor Baz also died in the firing incident. Six others persons, including school students Waleed Muhammad Ayaz, Sajid, Kashif, Amir, Mir Saud Khan and Amjad were injured in the firing.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. A case was also registered against unidentified accused at the City Police Station.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the slain cop, Arifullah, was offered at the Police Lines in Bannu, which was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmad and others.