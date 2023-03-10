MPA Qureshi decries spread of AIDS in Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly member and provincial information secretary of the party Shahzad Qureshi has expressed concern over the spread of AIDS in Sindh stating that the disease is rapidly increasing in Larkana, Garhi Yasin and Rato Dero.

In a statement, he alleged that many doctors in Asif Zardari's constituency were playing havoc with people's lives. If the Sindh government did not control the epidemic of AIDS, the entire province might be engulfed by it, the PTI leader said.

He also urged the people to fully participate in the census. He asked the people of Karachi to take advantage of the digital census and get themselves registered so that the rulers could not understate the population of the city.

If the population of the city was counted correctly, the problems of health, education and infrastructure would be solved, he remarked. Qureshi has also submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly against the dowry culture and unnecessary expenses in marriage. He also lamented that murder of Syed Khalid Raza, the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools Pakistan. He said even teachers were not safe in the country.