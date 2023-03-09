LHC overrules registrar’s objection to Imran’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday overruled an objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan seeking foolproof security and permission to mark his attendance in cases against him through a video link.
Justice Shahid Karim took up the petition as an objection case after the LHC registrar’s office had put an objection to the petition.
The court removed the office’s objection and ordered that the petition be fixed for hearing. PTI leaders Asad Umar and Umar Ayub also remained present during the proceedings.
ISLAMABAD: Japan has provided grant assistance of up to $295,430 to five NGO development projects in Pakistan.The...
LONDON: The founder of collapsed private equity company Abraaj Group has lost a final bid to challenge his extradition...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar attained superannuation a day before he was called by the...
ISLAMABAD: Health is the most essential component of national security and without spending exponentially on the...
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour on Monday launched a $100 million Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Tech...
LANDIKOTAL: The Pak-Afghan border authorities on Wednesday held a flag meeting at the Afghan Customs House located at...
Comments