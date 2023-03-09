LHC overrules registrar’s objection to Imran’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday overruled an objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan seeking foolproof security and permission to mark his attendance in cases against him through a video link.

Justice Shahid Karim took up the petition as an objection case after the LHC registrar’s office had put an objection to the petition.

The court removed the office’s objection and ordered that the petition be fixed for hearing. PTI leaders Asad Umar and Umar Ayub also remained present during the proceedings.