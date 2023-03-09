PHC restores LGs

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the local governments suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through a notification last month.
A division bench of the PHC, headed by Justice Roohul Amin, suspended the ECP notification.
The court asked whether the provincial and national assemblies were also suspended when the local government elections were being held.
The ECP, through a notification last month, had stopped the local government representatives from any kind of operations, so that they could not influence the polls in the province.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday disposed of a suo motu case about the voluntary return rules of the National...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for the procurement of...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Wednesday imposed a ban on coverage of Pakistan...
RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Datta Khel,...
ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team probing the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday filed its...
KARACHI: As many as 62 percent Pakistanis hold the Pakistan Democratic Movement responsible for inflation and...
Comments