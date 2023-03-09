PHC restores LGs

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the local governments suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through a notification last month.

A division bench of the PHC, headed by Justice Roohul Amin, suspended the ECP notification.

The court asked whether the provincial and national assemblies were also suspended when the local government elections were being held.

The ECP, through a notification last month, had stopped the local government representatives from any kind of operations, so that they could not influence the polls in the province.