Siraj condemns police crackdown on PTI workers

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq condemned the police crackdown and baton charge on PTI workers in City, terming it violation of the Constitution, law and democratic principles.

Holding peaceful meetings, processions and rallies is the basic right of every political party which cannot be denied under any circumstances, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday. He demanded the government desist from such undemocratic tactics and allow PTI to conduct its election campaign and peaceful rallies. He said Jamaat-e-Islami had always upheld the supremacy of the Constitution and the law and wanted that general elections must be held in the country at the earliest to let people choose their representatives freely and transparently.