LHC disposes of petition on Aurat March

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking permission for holding the Aurat March after the march organisers and the DC Lahore informed the court that both the parties had agreed on a route for the march going to be held on March 8 on the International Women’s Day.

The march will take place from the NADRA office near Shimla Pahari to the Faletti’s hotel from 1:30pm to 6pm. However, the court directed the organisers not to invite any guest of a specific sect and restrained them from uploading controversial statements on social media.

As the hearing commenced on Tuesday, the court directed the organisers to hold a meeting with the deputy commissioner, Lahore, and decide on a venue for the event.

After which, the meeting took place and both informed the court that the modalities had been finalized. The court then disposed of the petition.