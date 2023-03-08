LHC disposes of petition on Aurat March

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking permission for holding the Aurat March after the march organisers and the DC Lahore informed the court that both the parties had agreed on a route for the march going to be held on March 8 on the International Women’s Day.
The march will take place from the NADRA office near Shimla Pahari to the Faletti’s hotel from 1:30pm to 6pm. However, the court directed the organisers not to invite any guest of a specific sect and restrained them from uploading controversial statements on social media.
As the hearing commenced on Tuesday, the court directed the organisers to hold a meeting with the deputy commissioner, Lahore, and decide on a venue for the event.
After which, the meeting took place and both informed the court that the modalities had been finalized. The court then disposed of the petition.
LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday petitioned the Lahore High Court for permission to mark his attendance...
Dogar won't be able to fulfil his constitutional duties if he remains on duty amid provincial assembly elections in...
Parvez Elahi, former leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, has been appointed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's president
"Speculations in this regard are baseless," minister tweets
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has emerged as the most popular leader in the country as 61%...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Dr Naeem uz Zafar and his technical team will meet...
Comments