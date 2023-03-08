Makkah-bound Indonesian cyclists reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two Indonesian cyclists, who started their journey to Makkah to perform Haj and Umrah form their native country, have reached Islamabad.

Their mission is disseminating the message of peace, tranquility, harmony and kindness through their adventure. Asid Kusuma Atmaja and Yunus started the sojourn six months ago n in August 2022. They were received at the Saudi mission on Tuesday and had a meeting with Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al Maliki. They paid rich tribute to Saudi leadership, particularly King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their visionary leadership who have provided enormous facilities for pilgrims. They spoke high of policies of the royal leadership for the wellbeing of their countrymen. The two termed the Saudi King and the Crown Prince true leaders of the Muslim world.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Maliki appreciated their sentiments and their resolve to reach the Haram through riding bicycles. Maliki said that the royal leadership of the Kingdom had been providing best possible facilities to visitors and especially pilgrims. The Saudi envoy gave away souvenirs to both pilgrims. Indonesian ambassador Adam Tugio was also present. He thanked the Saudi ambassador for his generous gesture. Ambassador Nawaf Al Maliki also presented a souvenir to the fellow envoy. The two Indonesian earlier visited their country’s embassy and had a meeting with their country’s ambassador.

Ambassador Adam Tugio hosted lunch for his fellow countrymen who have ventured undertaking the journey in a unique manner. Ambassador Adam praised the two for spreading the message of peace, tolerance, and kindness.