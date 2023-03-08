Govt urged to provide assistance to ‘women’ under BISP

Islamabad: Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has written to the Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to urge the inclusion of women with disabilities in the financial assistance programme, says a press release.

Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, the Executive Director of CPDI stated that Women with disabilities are often excluded from mainstream development programs and face multiple forms of discrimination. By providing them with financial assistance under BISP, the government can help alleviate their financial burdens and empower them to lead better lives. BISP has the potential to provide targeted support to those who need it most, and thus can play an important role in ensuring financial inclusion for women with disabilities, added Mukhtar. Women with disabilities are often neglected and marginalized and providing them with financial support can go a long way in ensuring their social and economic inclusion.