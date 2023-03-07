Lok Virsa to mark Women Day tomorrow

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) and National Heritage and Culture Division will hold day-long celebrations here tomorrow (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day.
The event ‘Tribute to Women Artisans and Folk Artists’ focuses on promoting Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage and highlighting contributions of Pakistan’s eminent master artisans and folk artists in the development of the society, said the organisers. Major features of the event include an exhibition of women artisans at work and a live folk music show to pay tribute to the legendary women artists. A colourful opening ceremony with live performances will be held on March 8 at the Lok Virsa Heritage Museum.
