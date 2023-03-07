Iran set to avoid new censure over nuclear work: diplomats

VIENNA: Iran will evade fresh censure by the UN nuclear watchdog after making “concrete” commitments at the weekend to be transparent following the discovery of particles enriched to near weapons-grade, diplomats told AFP on Monday.

The development comes after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi received assurances from Iran that surveillance cameras at several nuclear sites would be reconnected and the pace of inspections increased.

On Saturday, Grossi returned from a two-day visit to Tehran, which sought greater cooperation over its atomic activities, following the discovery of uranium particles enriched to near weapons-grade level.

Three Western diplomats told AFP on the first day of the Board of Governors meeting of the Vienna-based IAEA that no new resolution criticising Iran over its nuclear programme was planned.

“But it remains to be seen whether anything agreed in Tehran results in real progress,” a Western diplomat cautioned. In November, Iran was censured over its lack of cooperation with the agency. On Monday, Grossi dismissed the perception that he had merely obtained empty promises from Iran over the weekend.