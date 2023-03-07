136 players to take part in squash event

KARACHI: As many as 136 players have entered to play 1st McDonald All Pakistan Squash Championship that is commencing at the National Coaching Centre from Tuesday (today).
The competition categories are for boys U-13, U-15, U-17, girls U-15 and women and the total prize money of the championship is Rs500,000.
