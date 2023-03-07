 
Tuesday March 07, 2023
136 players to take part in squash event

By Our Correspondent
March 07, 2023

KARACHI: As many as 136 players have entered to play 1st McDonald All Pakistan Squash Championship that is commencing at the National Coaching Centre from Tuesday (today).

The competition categories are for boys U-13, U-15, U-17, girls U-15 and women and the total prize money of the championship is Rs500,000.

