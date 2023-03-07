Kabaddi team to get foreign exposure ahead of Asiad: PKF

KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary General Mohammad Sarwar has said that foreign exposure will be given to the national team ahead of this year’s Asian Games in China.

“I also talked to a few countries including Iran on the sidelines of the Junior Kabaddi World Cup in Iran and we definitely will send our team abroad for training. We also plan to invite any team to Pakistan for a series so that good preparation could be made for this major event,” Sarwar told ‘The News’ after returning from Iran on Monday.

Sarwar, who is also the secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (PKF), said that the camp for the Asian Games will be held after the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta in May. “Yes definitely we will go for a camp after National Games. We also plan to hold a national championship before the National Games which will help us pick camp probables,” said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain.

Sarwar was in Iran where Pakistan finished third in the Junior World Kabaddi Championship in Urmia. Pakistan lost to India in the semi-finals by a big margin. Asked whether any player from the junior lot may make a place in the senior team for the Asian Games Sarwar said it would be difficult.

“I don’t think so anyone will be able to make it to the senior team as weight also counts here. We are focusing on giving exposure to youngsters and we have a better crop for the future,” he said.

The Asian Games are slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. He also appreciated Pakistan’s performance in the Junior World Cup.

“The team did well to finish third eventually. We lost to India in the semi-finals but there were also a handful of India’s Pro League boys in the Indian team which also won the World Cup by beating holders Iran,” Sarwar said.

He said Pakistan was also hurt by injuries to a couple of major players during the event. He said that Super Kabaddi League is also expected to be held at the end of this year. “We have already brokered an agreement with a party and hopefully we will go for the resurrection of the league later this year, most probably in November,” Sarwar said.

SKL has been held just once a few years ago and it really attracted great attention of the people. However it could not be continued due to some issues between the PKF and the company which conducted the league.