Saqib Nisar disqualified Nawaz to facilitate Imran: Ata Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar has said that then chief justice Saqib Nisar had disqualified PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif to facilitate Imran Khan.

Talking to the media on Monday, he said that Saqib Nisar ran the election of campaign of Sheikh Rasheed by sitting in the latter's vehicle. "Saqib Nisar destroyed PKLI for the promotion of his brother," he added.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the nation has witnessed the coward of Imran Khan who was hiding like a rat. "It is better to make Imran Khan run instead of arresting him. The government will benefit from his coward," he maintained. Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that why the court judgement is not implemented on Imran Khan who is instigating the people against the institutions.