Two children among five killed in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five persons, including two children, were killed and two others sustained injuries when a loaded container and a truck collided head-on in Sarobai area of Darazinda on Sunday.

A report released by the Rescue 1122 said that a container loaded with cloth and a truck loaded with cement rammed into each other at the steady slope in Sarobai area of Darazinda due to brake failure of the former.

As a result, five persons identified as Qudratullah, Manzoor, Yousaf and children named Luqman, 8, and Rahman, 9, were killed while Rozi Khan and Abdur Rahman sustained injuries.

Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 of Station 55 rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured and then shifted them to the hospital in Darazinda.

It may be mentioned that several people had died and many injured in the same place in Sarobai area of Darazinda in road accidents in the past.