Man kills wife for honour in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A man allegedly killed his wife for honour in Ghotki on Sunday.
Accused Fareed Chachar axed to death his wife at Serhad in district Ghotki and escape from the crime scene.
Police shifted the body to a nearby hospital and started a search for the accused.
Meanwhile, a celebratory firing in Khairpur took a young man’s life.
A stray bullet hit Muhammad Hassan Pahoor when youth resorted to aerial firing during a wedding ceremony of their friend in village Pahoor near Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur.
