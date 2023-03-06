Peshawar police station attacked with grenade

PESHAWAR: A police post in Mulazai in the limits of Regi police station was attacked with a hand grenade on late Sunday night.
The deputy superintendent of police of the area, Fida Hussain, told reporters that no casualty was reported when militants hurled a grenade at the Mulazai police post on the outskirts of Peshawar.
He said the bomb disposal experts have been called to examine the explosive.
The official said the attackers managed their escape after the cops on duty opened fire. A search operation was underway in the area.
The police posts and a police station in the vicinity have come under grenade and automatic weapons attack in the past weeks.
MANSEHRA: Provincial Directorate of Youth Affairs in collaboration with district administration organised a 4x4 jeep...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five persons, including two children, were killed and two others sustained injuries when a loaded...
PESHAWAR: A man martyred and two others were injured in an improvised explosive device blast near Bakakhel Mandi in...
SUKKUR: A man allegedly killed his wife for honour in Ghotki on Sunday.Accused Fareed Chachar axed to death his wife...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, on Sunday...
PARACHINAR: Speakers at a workshop have stressed the need for raising awareness regarding paper preparation and...
Comments