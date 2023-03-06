Several quit PTI in Swabi

SWABI: Several known jirga members and influential people in Marghuz village on Sunday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and join the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Marghuz is the native village of former National Assembly speaker Assad Qaiser and the political pundits term it a severe blow to the PTI. Mohmand community representatives and jirga members Sarwar Khan Lala, Gohar Ali, Akbar Syed and prominent leader of the Marghuz Wand area Mubarak Khan and their supporters said they would formally join the JI at a big gathering soon.

Under the leadership of Mubarak Khan, the jirga members met JI district head Mufti Maulana Murad Ahmed. They said the PTI leadership had been making empty pledges and misled the people during their over one decade rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The province suffered a lot during the PTI rule,” said Mubarak Khan. The JI leaders appreciated their decision to join the party and hoped that they would play their due role in making the country a true Islamic welfare state.