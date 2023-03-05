Khawaja Asif damages case adjourned

ISLAMABAD. Additional District and Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch has postponed the hearing in a case of Rs 10 billion damages against PMLN leader Khawaja Asif for levelling allegations related to the Shaukat Khanum hospital.
Khawaja Asif’s lawyers appeared in the court and expressed their readiness for cross-examination “ if a suitable date is given.” The court said it was giving the date, but there should be no further delay. It adjourned the hearing till March 18.
