Pakistan go down against India in Junior Kabaddi

KARACHI: Pakistan late Friday went down to India 75-29 in the semi-final of the 2nd World Junior Kabaddi Championship in Urmia, Iran.

Pakistan finished overall third in the event. It was a one-sided affair with Pakistan failing to leave any impression against a tough side.

“Yes we lost badly as India was a good team,” Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar told The News from Iran in a brief chat.

“Our two raiders had been injured in the quarter-finals which hurt us a lot but still the boys did well in the tournament,” Sarwar said.

Meanwhile on Saturday India were crowned champions when they dethroned Iran by beating them 41-33 in the final.

Iran had downed Nepal 60-27 in the other semi-final.

This was the first time that Nepal reached the semi-finals.

Earlier in the quarter-finals Pakistan beat Kenya 56-24, Iran defeated Bangladesh 56-17, India crushed Chinese Taipei 56-36 and Nepal snatched a tough 64-63 win from Iraq.