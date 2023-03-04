Bilawal visits late Mani Pehelwan’s family

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the residence of late PPP activsist from Lahore Habibur Rehman alias Mani Pehelwan and offered condolence with family on his death. Bilawal declared the party workers as the real asset of PPP. Bilawal also visited Makhdum House and held meeting with President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood.
SUKKUR: The SHC rejected the plans submitted by IGP Sindh and home secretary on Friday for action against robbers in...
LAHORE: Former Punjab government adviser Abdul Hai Dasti will be interrogated at the Anti-Corruption Establishment ...
RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mir...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Shahera Shahid has been promoted to Grade 22 in the...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the formation of a five-member committee in a case seeking...
QUETTA: For the family of Shahida Raza, the Pakistani former hockey star feared to be among the dozens of migrants...
