Bilawal visits late Mani Pehelwan’s family

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the residence of late PPP activsist from Lahore Habibur Rehman alias Mani Pehelwan and offered condolence with family on his death. Bilawal declared the party workers as the real asset of PPP. Bilawal also visited Makhdum House and held meeting with President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood.