SHC rejects police plan to curb robberies

SUKKUR: The SHC rejected the plans submitted by IGP Sindh and home secretary on Friday for action against robbers in Sindh. Rejecting the plan as incomplete, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar remarked that the submitted plans only cater for a particular region and not the whole province as they were instructed.

In the plans, both the IGP and home secretary had proposed a joint operation against the dacoits with the help of the army, Rangers and PAF. They had also sought to establish base camps in the Police stations of Katcha areas including Kashmore- Ghotki, Shikarpur and Sukkur and to ask the provincial government to construct roads in the riverine areas falling in the jurisdictions of 21 police stations for easy access and denying safe havens to the lawless elements.

According to the plan submitted by the SP Legal, Police had also sought Rs 2.79billion for the procurement of modern military-grade weapons. He told the court that the PTA would be asked to block the cell phone numbers of dacoits, besides the help of the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to stop the propaganda being uploaded by criminals on social media. In the long-term plan, the Police had proposed the Sindh government set up a commission comprising retired judges, police officials, and elected representatives to improve the criminal justice system.